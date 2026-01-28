28 January 2026
Student of Shakhriyar Mamedyarov climbs to 38th in world chess rankings

28 January 2026 15:12
Turkish grandmaster Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus, a student of Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, recorded another notable victory over a strong opponent and moved up to 38th place in the world rankings.

According to Idman.Biz, the 14-year-old delivered an eye-catching performance at the 2026 Tata Steel Masters, which is being held in the Dutch city of Wijk aan Zee.

In the ninth round of the tournament, Erdogmus defeated Czech grandmaster Thai Dai Van Nguyen, who is ranked 59th in the world with an Elo rating of 2656. This marked the young player’s third victory in his last four games at the event.

Following this success, Erdogmus’ Elo rating rose to 2688 points, lifting him to 38th place in the global rankings and highlighting his continued progress. At the current tournament, the teenage grandmaster sits in third place, just half a point behind the leader.

Erdogmus is currently training under the guidance of renowned Azerbaijani grandmaster Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, a two-time world champion among under-20 players. Experts link the Turkish player’s rapid development in recent times directly to this collaboration.

An Elo rating of 2688 has brought Erdogmus within touching distance of the elite “2700 club”. In the next round of the tournament, he will face reigning world champion Dommaraju Gukesh.

