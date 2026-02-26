26 February 2026
EN

Former FIDE world champion Ruslan Ponomariov to compete at Baku Open 2026

Chess
News
26 February 2026 17:10
25
Former FIDE world champion Ruslan Ponomariov to compete at Baku Open 2026

Former FIDE world champion Ruslan Ponomariov is set to take part in the Baku Open 2026, adding significant prestige to one of the region’s leading chess festivals.

The Azerbaijan Chess Federation confirmed to İdman.Biz that the decorated Ukrainian grandmaster has agreed to compete and has been officially included in the list of participants for the upcoming tournament.

Ponomariov made history in 2002 when he became the youngest FIDE world champion, winning the title in a knockout-format championship by defeating compatriot Vasyl Ivanchuk in the final. He was also the penultimate champion in the separate FIDE world title lineage, which was introduced in 1993 following the split in the chess world after Garry Kasparov’s dispute with the governing body. The unified world championship was restored in 2006, when Vladimir Kramnik defeated Veselin Topalov.

In total, six players have held the FIDE world title during that period, including Anatoly Karpov, Alexander Khalifman, Viswanathan Anand, Rustam Kasimdzhanov, Topalov and Ponomariov himself.

The Baku Open 2026 will take place from 27 April to 6 May at the Baku Crystal Hall and forms part of the wider Chess Tour Azerbaijan project, a nationwide series of tournaments organised by the national federation. The event is expected to attract a strong international field alongside many of Azerbaijan’s leading grandmasters, further underlining Baku’s growing status as a major hub on the global chess calendar.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Appeal overturns result in Azerbaijan Chess Championship semi-final
18 February 11:42
Chess

Appeal overturns result in Azerbaijan Chess Championship semi-final

First game between Allahverdiyeva and Mammad yarova ruled a draw after review
Rauf Mammadov loses at Azerbaijan Championship for first time in 23 years
17 February 17:25
Chess

Rauf Mammadov loses at Azerbaijan Championship for first time in 23 years

Young opponent ends long unbeaten national run in quarter-finals
First quarter finalists confirmed at Azerbaijan Chess Championship
13 February 11:06
Chess

First quarter finalists confirmed at Azerbaijan Chess Championship

Mamedyarov among leading players through as tie breaks still to come
Fikret Sideifzade: “I always expect surprises at the Azerbaijan Chess Championship” - İDMAN.BİZ COMMENTARY
6 February 17:54
Chess

Fikret Sideifzade: “I always expect surprises at the Azerbaijan Chess Championship” - İDMAN.BİZ COMMENTARY

Experienced expert Fikret Sideifzade shares his expectations ahead of the national championships
Teimour Radjabov faces possible removal from FIDE classical ratings
2 February 15:45
Chess

Teimour Radjabov faces possible removal from FIDE classical ratings

Azerbaijani grandmaster could be listed as inactive if he does not play by end of February
Aydin Suleymanli suffers first defeat at Wijk aan Zee
31 January 13:05
Chess

Aydin Suleymanli suffers first defeat at Wijk aan Zee

The Azerbaijani grandmaster was defeated by the renowned Ukrainian chess player.

Most read

Gurban Gurbanov insists Qarabag gained ‘serious step forward’ despite Champions League exit
25 February 13:51
Football

Gurban Gurbanov insists Qarabag gained ‘serious step forward’ despite Champions League exit

Head coach reflects on Newcastle defeat as Azerbaijani champions bow out at play-off stage
Qarabag given warm welcome on return from Newcastle despite European exit - PHOTO/VIDEO
25 February 14:11
Football

Qarabag given warm welcome on return from Newcastle despite European exit - PHOTO/VIDEO

Supporters greet squad at Baku airport as fans praise Kochalski’s display
Benzema suffers thigh injury ahead of key Al Hilal fixture
24 February 12:46
World football

Benzema suffers thigh injury ahead of key Al Hilal fixture

French striker doubtful for Pro League clash with Al Taawoun
Qarabag striker Camilo Duran joins exclusive list of Colombian scorers in Champions League season
25 February 12:10
Football

Qarabag striker Camilo Duran joins exclusive list of Colombian scorers in Champions League season

Forward becomes third Colombian to net five or more goals in a single European campaign