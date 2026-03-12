39 years of chess audacity: what makes Teimour Radjabov unique

Today Teimour Radjabov celebrates his birthday. One of the most recognisable Azerbaijani grandmasters of the modern era was born on March 12, 1987 in Baku and reaches this milestone not only as a former member of the world chess elite but also as a figure who continues to influence Azerbaijani chess in a new role.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Radjabov’s journey into the world of elite chess began very early. He learned to play at around four years old and in 1999, at the age of just 12, he won the European Under-18 Championship, finishing ahead of opponents considerably older than himself.

Soon afterwards he became a grandmaster at the age of 14 years and 14 days, which at the time was an outstanding achievement even by the standards of chess prodigies.

The real breakthrough came in 2003. That year Radjabov made headlines at the highest level by defeating Garry Kasparov with the black pieces at the Linares tournament. The game was later recognised as the best of the event and drew a strong reaction from the 13th world champion. Later that same year Radjabov also defeated other world champions with the black pieces, including Viswanathan Anand and Ruslan Ponomariov.

In chess history that year holds a special place. Radjabov became the player who managed to defeat several world champions in a single calendar year while playing black, cementing his reputation as one of the boldest and most unpredictable players of his generation.

Over time, early brilliance developed into lasting elite stability. Radjabov reached a peak rating of 2793 and climbed to fourth place in the world rankings. As a member of the Azerbaijan national team he won the European Team Championship three times, in 2009, 2013 and 2017. During that period Radjabov’s name became associated not only with youthful sensation but with the consistent strength of Azerbaijani chess.

Another key chapter of his career came with victory at the 2019 FIDE World Cup. That triumph brought Radjabov back into the centre of the global chess spotlight. Soon afterwards came a notable episode involving the Candidates Tournament: in March 2020 the Azerbaijani grandmaster withdrew from the event, warning about the risks of the emerging pandemic. Later FIDE officially reserved him a place in the 2022 Candidates Tournament. In January 2021 Radjabov again demonstrated his elite level by winning the major online event Airthings Masters.

There have also been memorable details that shaped Radjabov’s public image. Chess archives still recall the story of his striped shirt, which reporters of that time often described as “lucky”. The grandmaster appeared in it regularly at tournaments, considering it his personal talisman. Thanks to that striped shirt Radjabov even made life easier for journalists, who could often reuse the same photographs.

Today Radjabov is increasingly active as a mentor. He has been involved in coaching and has also worked as captain of Azerbaijan’s men’s national team. Under his leadership the team won silver medals at the European Championship, one of the national team’s notable achievements in recent years.

And that may be the most important aspect of Teimour Radjabov’s legacy in Azerbaijani sport. He is no longer just the chess prodigy who once shocked Kasparov. Today he is a figure who has travelled the full path from extraordinary teenager to mature master, from board leader to national team captain, while maintaining the most important thing of all – his influence on results and the enduring weight of his name in Azerbaijani chess.