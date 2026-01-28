28 January 2026
EN

Aydin Suleymanli keeps winning in Wijk aan Zee

Chess
News
28 January 2026 10:59
46
Aydin Suleymanli keeps winning in Wijk aan Zee

Azerbaijani grandmaster Aydin Suleymanli continues his winning run at the traditional Tata Steel Challengers chess tournament in Wijk aan Zee, the Netherlands.

According to Idman.Biz, in the ninth round Suleymanli defeated Argentina’s Faustino Oro. It is worth noting that this was already Aydin’s fifth triumph in Wijk aan Zee.

After this success, the Azerbaijani chess player collected seven points and moved into sole second place (having previously been third), trailing the tournament leader, American Andy Woodward, by half a point. In the tenth round, Suleymanli will face Daniil Yuffa of Spain.

The winner of the Challengers tournament will earn the right to compete in the Masters next year, the main event of the Wijk aan Zee chess festival.

Teymur Tushiyev

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Student of Shakhriyar Mamedyarov climbs to 38th in world chess rankings
15:12
Chess

Student of Shakhriyar Mamedyarov climbs to 38th in world chess rankings

Turkish grandmaster Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus continues impressive run at Tata Steel Masters
Aydin Suleymanli in pursuit of the American-French tandem in Wijk aan Zee
26 January 11:29
Chess

Aydin Suleymanli in pursuit of the American-French tandem in Wijk aan Zee

The Azerbaijani chess player secured his fourth victory at the traditional chess festival
Aydin Suleymanli falls into the chasing group at the Wijk aan Zee tournament
24 January 10:50
Chess

Aydin Suleymanli falls into the chasing group at the Wijk aan Zee tournament

The Azerbaijani chess player trails the sole leader by half a point
Azerbaijani grandmaster takes the lead in Wijk aan Zee
20 January 11:49
Chess

Azerbaijani grandmaster takes the lead in Wijk aan Zee

Aydin Suleymanli is half a point ahead of his closest rivals
Azerbaijani chess player chases leader at prestigious Wijk aan Zee tournament
19 January 15:35
Chess

Azerbaijani chess player chases leader at prestigious Wijk aan Zee tournament

Aydin Suleymanli defeats strong Dutch opponent at the start of the festival
Chess.com ranks top prize money earners in chess history
7 January 16:31
Chess

Chess.com ranks top prize money earners in chess history

Azerbaijani grandmasters feature among the elite, with Carlsen leading overall standings

Most read

Son of Paolo Maldini set to join Lazio on loan from Atalanta
26 January 09:32
World football

Son of Paolo Maldini set to join Lazio on loan from Atalanta

Roman club are close to sealing a deal with an option to buy
Qarabag depart for England ahead of Champions League clash with Liverpool – PHOTO/VIDEO
26 January 16:17
Azerbaijan football

Qarabag depart for England ahead of Champions League clash with Liverpool – PHOTO/VIDEO

Aghdam club fly to Merseyside for Matchday 8 of the UEFA Champions League main stage
Justin Gaethje earns fight of the night bonus at UFC 324
26 January 13:16
MMA

Justin Gaethje earns fight of the night bonus at UFC 324

American fighter rewarded for bout against Paddy Pimblett as UFC increases bonus payouts
Liverpool face major injury concerns ahead of Champions League clash with Qarabag - VIDEO
27 January 14:36
Football

Liverpool face major injury concerns ahead of Champions League clash with Qarabag - VIDEO

Defensive crisis deepens for Arne Slot’s side as several key players are sidelined