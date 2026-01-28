Aydin Suleymanli keeps winning in Wijk aan Zee

Azerbaijani grandmaster Aydin Suleymanli continues his winning run at the traditional Tata Steel Challengers chess tournament in Wijk aan Zee, the Netherlands.

According to Idman.Biz, in the ninth round Suleymanli defeated Argentina’s Faustino Oro. It is worth noting that this was already Aydin’s fifth triumph in Wijk aan Zee.

After this success, the Azerbaijani chess player collected seven points and moved into sole second place (having previously been third), trailing the tournament leader, American Andy Woodward, by half a point. In the tenth round, Suleymanli will face Daniil Yuffa of Spain.

The winner of the Challengers tournament will earn the right to compete in the Masters next year, the main event of the Wijk aan Zee chess festival.

Teymur Tushiyev