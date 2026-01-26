Aydin Suleymanli in pursuit of the American-French tandem in Wijk aan Zee

Azerbaijani grandmaster Aydin Suleymanli continues to chase the leaders at the traditional Tata Steel Challengers chess tournament, which is being held in the Dutch town of Wijk aan Zee.

According to İdman.Biz, in the eighth round Suleymanli defeated American chess player Carissa Yip. This marked Aydin’s fourth victory at the current tournament.

As a result, the Azerbaijani grandmaster has collected six points and sits third in the standings, trailing the leading duo of Marc’Andria Maurizzi of France and Andy Woodward of the United States, who both have 6.5 points.

On Monday, January 26, the tournament in Wijk aan Zee has a rest day, while on Tuesday Suleymanli will face Argentine prodigy Faustino Oro. A total of 13 rounds are scheduled as part of the festival, and the winner of the Challengers tournament will earn the right to compete in the Masters next year, which is also held in Wijk aan Zee and features the world’s leading chess players.

Teymur Tushiyev