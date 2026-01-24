24 January 2026
Aydin Suleymanli falls into the chasing group at the Wijk aan Zee tournament

Chess
News
24 January 2026 10:50
Azerbaijani grandmaster Aydin Suleymanli has found himself in the role of chaser at the traditional Tata Steel Challengers chess tournament, which is being held in Wijk aan Zee, the Netherlands.

According to Idman.Biz, in the sixth round Suleymanli drew his game against Indian chess player Vedant Panesar.

As a result, the Azerbaijani grandmaster has collected 4.5 points and shares second to third place with France’s Marc’Andria Maurizzi, while trailing on tiebreaks and sitting third overall. It should be recalled that before the sixth round Suleymanli was sharing first to third place.

Sole leadership in the tournament has been taken by American player Andy Woodward, who has five points to his name. In the seventh round, the representative of Azerbaijan will face China’s Lu Miaoyi.

