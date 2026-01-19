21 January 2026
Azerbaijani chess player chases leader at prestigious Wijk aan Zee tournament

19 January 2026 15:35
Azerbaijani grandmaster Aydin Suleymanli is chasing the leader at the prestigious Tata Steel Challengers tournament, which is being held in Wijk aan Zee, the Netherlands.

According to Idman.Biz, Suleymanli opened the tournament with a victory over strong local player Erwin l’Ami, and in the second round the Azerbaijani grandmaster drew with Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Assaubayeva.

After two rounds, Suleymanli has one and a half points and shares places from second to fifth, while ranking third on tie-breaks. The leader is China’s Lu Miaoyi, who has collected two points from two games.

It should be noted that the winner of the Challengers tournament will earn a place in the main Masters tournament of the Wijk aan Zee festival. Last year, Suleymanli shared first and second places in the Challengers, but finished second on tie-breaks and failed to qualify for the main tournament.

Teymur Tushiyev

Idman.Biz
