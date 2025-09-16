Ricky Hatton’s rise from a council estate in Manchester to the bright lights of Las Vegas made him one of Britain’s most adored fighters.

Idman.biz, citing BBC, reports that known for his fearless style and humble personality, Hatton became the “people’s champion,” attracting thousands of devoted supporters wherever he fought.

Between 2007 and 2009, Hatton turned the MGM Grand into a home away from home, with planeloads of British fans flooding the Strip. His biggest night came against Floyd Mayweather, where over 5,000 supporters packed the weigh-in, chanting “Walking in a Hatton Wonderland.” Despite a 10th-round knockout defeat, Hatton’s fans cherished the journey, many likening him to a “British Rocky.”

Hatton returned to Vegas to defeat Paulie Malignaggi before falling to Manny Pacquiao in 2009. For his supporters, those trips remain unforgettable. “He was one of the lads,” said fan Sean McManamon. “Anyone who saw him fight in Vegas will never forget it.”

Would you like me to trim this down to exactly 1000 characters (with spaces), or is “around 1000” okay?

Idman.biz