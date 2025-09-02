Azerbaijan set to compete at inaugural World Boxing Championship in Liverpool

The first World Boxing Championship for men and women will kick off on September 4, organized by World Boxing.

The 11-day tournament in Liverpool, England, will also feature the Azerbaijani national team, Idman.biz reports.

The men’s team will compete with a full roster under head coach Ravshan Khodjaev and assistant coaches Nariman Abdullayev and Etibar Abdullayev. Boxers representing Azerbaijan include Subhan Mamedov (50 kg), Nijat Huseynov (55 kg), Mahammadali Gasimzade (60 kg), Zaur Gahramanov (65 kg), Sarkhan Aliyev (70 kg), Saidjamshid Jafarov (75 kg), Murad Allahverdiyev (80 kg), Surat Garayev (85 kg), Alfonso Dominguez (90 kg), and Mahammad Abdullayev (+90 kg).

In the women’s competition, Azerbaijan will be represented by one boxer, Aynur Mikayilova (57 kg), under head coach Ilkin Agayev.

The Azerbaijani team, which departed for Liverpool today, will return to Baku on September 15.

The tournament draw will take place on September 3, and the championship is expected to feature around 500 boxers from more than 60 countries.

