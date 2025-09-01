4 September 2025
EN

Azerbaijani boxers to compete at international tournament in Kazakhstan

Boxing
News
1 September 2025 17:15
58
On September 2, an international boxing tournament will kick off in the city of Aktau, Kazakhstan.

The traditional Category A competition, dedicated to the memory of Shokir Boltekuly and lasting five days, will also feature the participation of the Azerbaijani national team, Idman.biz reports.

Under the guidance of coach Yadigar Mammadov, the following athletes will enter the ring: Zelimkhan Suleymanov (55 kg), Mahammad Ashuraliyev, Elbrus Adigozalov (both 60 kg), Malik Hasanov, Ruslan Rustamov (both 65 kg), and Nijat Alirzayev (70 kg).

The Azerbaijani team, which departed today, will return to Baku on September 7.

Idman.biz

