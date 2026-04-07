Azerbaijan win five gold medals at Silk Road tournament in Baku - PHOTO

Azerbaijan’s national boxing team delivered an impressive performance at the international Silk Road tournament in Baku, securing five gold medals on home soil, Idman.Biz reports.

The finals of the competition were held at the Baku Boxing Center, where local fighters showcased their strength against opponents from 10 participating countries. The tournament once again underlined Azerbaijan’s growing reputation as a strong force in amateur boxing.

Gold medals were won by Subkhan Mammadov (50 kg), Amin Mammadzade (55 kg), Tayfur Aliyev (60 kg), Malik Hasanov (65 kg) and Suret Garayev (90 kg), all of whom impressed with confident performances in their respective finals.

In addition, Azerbaijan claimed four silver medals through Bilalkhabashi Nazarov (50 kg), Zalimkhan Suleymanov (55 kg), Magomedali Ashiraliyev (60 kg) and Zaur Gahramanov (65 kg), further highlighting the depth of the national squad.

The results reflect the team’s solid preparation and underline their ambitions ahead of upcoming international competitions, with the Silk Road tournament serving as an important platform for gaining experience and testing form.