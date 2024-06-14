Schedule of the Azerbaijan Championship changed

The time of the Azerbaijan Beach Volleyball Championship has been changed.

The decision was made by the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation, as Idman.biz reports.

The national championship, which will be held at the Baku Aquatics Palace, was planned to be held on June 25-28. However, it was decided that the competition will take place on July 16-19.

These changes were caused by the competitions of the Eastern European Volleyball Zonal Association (EEVZA) and the preparation for the age group tournaments of the European Volleyball Confederation, which will start at the beginning of next month.

Therefore, the registration of the teams that will participate in the national championship will be extended.

Idman.biz