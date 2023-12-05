American basketball player: "I didn't know what was waiting for me when I came to Azerbaijan"

The game against "Neftchi" is important because they are among the leaders. We have to do our job and win."

Idman.biz informs that NTD INDIGO player Brandon Watkins said this while talking about the match they will play against "Neftchi" in the VII round of the Azerbaijan Basketball League.

The American, who wants to win, complained about the tight schedule that awaits them: "The tight schedule affects the game. It is difficult to fight at a high tempo throughout the match. On November 29, we had a tough game against "Sabah". 3 days later we appeared again. I am glad that we were able to win against "Sarhadchi". It was very important. "We want to continue this in the game against Neftchi."

Watkins said that the level of the Azerbaijan Basketball League is very good: "There are several strong teams and excellent basketball players in the championship. The good internationals have arrived. I also see quality local players. There are teams with a very wide bench. Frankly, I did not know what was waiting for me when I came to Azerbaijan. I focused all my attention on the team. We have played six games. The level of the league is quite good. We want to win every game. I want to be a champion in the team of NTD-INDIGO. This championship is quite real."

It should be noted that the "Neftchi" - NTD-INDIGO match will start on December 6 at 19:30. The match will take place at "Sarhadchi" Sports Center.



Idman.biz