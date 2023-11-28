29 November 2023
EN

Draw of FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament 2024

Basketball
News
28 November 2023 10:15
Draw of FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament 2024

he draw for the Paris-2024 Olympics qualifying round was held at the headquarters of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA).

Idman.biz reports that 6 teams will compete in two groups in each of the 4 qualifying rounds.

The winners of groups A and B will face each other in the final, and the winning team will qualify for the Summer Olympics. Mini-tournaments will be organized in Greece, Latvia, Puerto Rico and Spain. The games will take place on July 2-7 next year.

In Valencia, Spain:
Group A: Lebanon, Angola, Spain.
Group B: Finland, Poland, Bahamas.
In Riga, Latvia:
Group A: Georgia, Philippines, Latvia.
Group B: Brazil, Cameroon, Montenegro.
In Piraeus, Greece:
Group A: Slovenia, New Zealand, Croatia.
Group B: Egypt, Greece, Dominican Republic.
In San Juan, Puerto Rico:
Group A: Mexico, Cote d'Ivoire, Lithuania.
Group B: Italy, Puerto Rico, Bahrain.

Idman.biz

Related news

Champion vs NTD-INDIGO
16:04
Basketball

Champion vs NTD-INDIGO

A game postponed from the III round of the Azerbaijan Basketball Championship will be held today
Jason Kidd bailed out after spat with reporter
10:54
Basketball

Jason Kidd bailed out after spat with reporter

“It is not a bad thing to fail”
The Azerbaijani club has transferred an American forward
28 November 23:11
Basketball

The Azerbaijani club has transferred an American forward

"Jalilabad" team has strengthened its team with a new basketball player
Klay Thompson gets testy with reporter: 'You want me to bench me?'
28 November 17:48
Basketball

Klay Thompson gets testy with reporter: 'You want me to bench me?'

Thompson got a little angry after receiving a question about the stability of the Golden State's starting five
Murad Babayev: “We will go to the game with "Sabah" to continue our winning streak”
27 November 16:56
Basketball

Murad Babayev: “We will go to the game with "Sabah" to continue our winning streak”

It should be noted that NTD-INDIGO will play against "Sabah" on November 29
"Khazri" defeated the outsider on the trip - VIDEO
26 November 14:14
Basketball

"Khazri" defeated the outsider on the trip - VIDEO

Today, the fifth round of the Azerbaijan basketball championship was concluded

Most read

The silver medalist of the Russian Championship wants to play for the Azerbaijani national team - INTERVIEW - PHOTO
28 November 21:18
Azerbaijan football

The silver medalist of the Russian Championship wants to play for the Azerbaijani national team - INTERVIEW - PHOTO

"I believe that those who play mini-football are capable enough to play in big football. In this regard, there are examples of the best players in the world - Luis Figo, Neymar, Philippe Coutinho and many such transitions can be counted. If we take Azerbaijani clubs, we can name Abdellah Zoubir."
Nazim Babayev marries a gymnast - WEDDING PHOTO - VIDEO
26 November 20:22
Athletics

Nazim Babayev marries a gymnast - WEDDING PHOTO - VIDEO

Azerbaijani athlete Nazim Babayev threw away the stone of celibacy
Messi at Disneyland - VIDEO
27 November 11:49
World football

Messi at Disneyland - VIDEO

He has more time to enjoy his family
“History-making” referee to officiate the Champions League game
27 November 14:43
World football

“History-making” referee to officiate the Champions League game

It should be noted that the match will take place at Allianz Arena