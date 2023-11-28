Draw of FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament 2024

he draw for the Paris-2024 Olympics qualifying round was held at the headquarters of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA).

Idman.biz reports that 6 teams will compete in two groups in each of the 4 qualifying rounds.

The winners of groups A and B will face each other in the final, and the winning team will qualify for the Summer Olympics. Mini-tournaments will be organized in Greece, Latvia, Puerto Rico and Spain. The games will take place on July 2-7 next year.

In Valencia, Spain:

Group A: Lebanon, Angola, Spain.

Group B: Finland, Poland, Bahamas.

In Riga, Latvia:

Group A: Georgia, Philippines, Latvia.

Group B: Brazil, Cameroon, Montenegro.

In Piraeus, Greece:

Group A: Slovenia, New Zealand, Croatia.

Group B: Egypt, Greece, Dominican Republic.

In San Juan, Puerto Rico:

Group A: Mexico, Cote d'Ivoire, Lithuania.

Group B: Italy, Puerto Rico, Bahrain.

