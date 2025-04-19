Absheron head coach: “We made simple mistakes at critical moments”

“It wasn’t a bad game for us.”

Absheron basketball club head coach Erhan Toker said this in a statement to the press service, Idman.biz reports.

He commented on the first game against Nakhchivan in the Azerbaijan Basketball League play-off stage. The head coach said that he was satisfied with his team’s performance in the match they lost with a score of 83:88: “I can’t say we played very badly. We made defensive mistakes from time to time. I can only say for the first half that we allowed the opponent to score a lot of points. My team also managed to score more points than usual, we scored 45 points in the first half. Usually the result is lower than this. The fact that we gave the opponent 50 points was one of the negative nuances. In the second half, we were able to play better defensively. We tied the match, but we made simple mistakes at critical moments. This led to the defeat.”

The expert considers victory in the next match inevitable: "We have to win the next game and we will prepare accordingly. Both teams are on an equal level. In such games, some nuances affect the match. In the current situation, the main goal is to win the next match."

The second match between the teams will take place on April 22.

