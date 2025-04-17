Antonio Williams: “We have no other option” – INTERVIEW

Sarhadchi’s American player, Antonio Williams, sat down with the club’s press office to reflect on their recent performance and share thoughts on the team’s playoff hopes.

The guard assessed their latest win and looked ahead to the upcoming playoff series, Idman.biz reports.

– You had a hard-fought win in Game 3 of the play-in round against Sumgayit. What’s your take on the match?

– I think we played well in three out of the four quarters. The ending was especially intense, but we stayed tough and united. That’s what helped us secure the win.

– What was the main source of motivation behind this victory?

– Honestly, losing the second game gave us a big push. It made us want to win even more. I really hate losing.

– Speaking of that loss — after such a dominant win in the first game, the defeat in Game 2 came as a surprise…

– I agree. We won so comfortably in the first game that maybe we underestimated them a bit in the second. They deserved the win that night.

– With the series stretching to three games, do you think fatigue might be a factor in the next round?

– The team might be tired, and as players, we definitely feel it too. But we have to step on the court and give it everything. We have no other option but to win.

– You’re now facing Sabah in the next round, with the first game coming up tomorrow. What are your chances?

– I believe we can win any game. We just need to go out there and play our game.

Idman.biz