Evren Alkaya: “There’s no system - they just score”

Sarhadchi head coach Evren Alkaya shared his thoughts following their narrow 97:100 defeat to Sumgayit in the second Play-In game.

“Sumgayit is an interesting team. All three of their American players are excellent from beyond the arc,” Alkaya told, Idman.biz reports.

“What’s surprising is that they manage to do it without any real system. Even when you defend them well, they still hit their threes.”

The coach highlighted his team’s defensive lapses as the key reason for the loss:

“They scored three more points than in the last game, and once again, with the same shooting percentage from three-point range. We made too many defensive errors and gave up too many rebounds. Our comfortable win in the previous game might have led to this defeat. Still, we didn’t play badly — we scored 97 points, which is a solid number. But defensively, we need to be more focused. We attempted very few three-pointers. Our mistakes cost us, and we discussed all of that with the players after the match.”

Alkaya didn’t hold back in his critique of the opponent’s style:

“They’re a unique team. There’s no real system — they simply find gaps and hit threes. But we’re doing our best to reach the playoffs. We understand our mistakes and we’ll work to fix them.”

