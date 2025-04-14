Shahriyar Asgarov: "Poor officiating led to this outcome"

"We gave it our all, but the Serbian referee made a critical error."

These were the words of Guba head coach Shahriyar Asgarov as he reflected on their Azerbaijan Basketball League match against Ordu earlier today, Idman.biz reports.

The coach blamed the loss on the referee's decisions:

"We were down by three points and attempted a three-pointer, but the referee called an offensive foul. That call decided the game. On top of that, we couldn't even voice our concerns — we were immediately given technical fouls. Meanwhile, the opposing team’s players and coach were treated far more leniently. They did whatever they wanted."

Asgarov expressed his frustration over the refereeing, stating:

"The poor officiating brought us to this point. We don’t have a deep rotation, we’re exhausted, we push ourselves to the limit — and this is how it ends. But we did everything we could."

For the record, Guba lost the game 88–92 to Ordu.

Idman.biz