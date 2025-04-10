New opportunity for Azerbaijan: Olympic quota increased in 3x3 basketball

The number of participating teams in 3x3 basketball at the Summer Olympic Games has been expanded.

The decision was made by the Executive Board of the International Olympic Committee, Idman.biz reports.

At the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, 12 men’s and 12 women’s teams will compete—an increase from the 8-team format used in Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024.

This increase significantly boosts the Olympic chances for many national teams, including Azerbaijan. Our women’s team, which competed at Paris 2024 and finished in 7th place, is now a strong contender for a spot at the 2028 Games in the United States.

This development opens up new possibilities for our national team to shine on the world stage.

Idman.biz