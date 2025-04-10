12 April 2025
EN

New opportunity for Azerbaijan: Olympic quota increased in 3x3 basketball

Basketball
News
10 April 2025 14:34
29
New opportunity for Azerbaijan: Olympic quota increased in 3x3 basketball

The number of participating teams in 3x3 basketball at the Summer Olympic Games has been expanded.

The decision was made by the Executive Board of the International Olympic Committee, Idman.biz reports.

At the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, 12 men’s and 12 women’s teams will compete—an increase from the 8-team format used in Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024.

This increase significantly boosts the Olympic chances for many national teams, including Azerbaijan. Our women’s team, which competed at Paris 2024 and finished in 7th place, is now a strong contender for a spot at the 2028 Games in the United States.

This development opens up new possibilities for our national team to shine on the world stage.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Absheron defeats NTD in Azerbaijan Basketball League play-in – PHOTO
11 April 17:57
Basketball

Absheron defeats NTD in Azerbaijan Basketball League play-in – PHOTO

Today, the first games of the play-in round in the Azerbaijan Basketball League (ABL) for men will conclude
Puerto Rican club to compete in Sumgayit 3x3 Women’s Basketball Tournament
11 April 16:14
Basketball

Puerto Rican club to compete in Sumgayit 3x3 Women’s Basketball Tournament

Six teams have already confirmed their participation in the Sumgayit stage of the Women’s 3x3 Basketball Series
Men’s NCAA Basketball Rankings - TOP 10
11 April 09:55
Basketball

Men’s NCAA Basketball Rankings - TOP 10

The ranking gives a glimpse at how things might shape up when the new season tips off in 206 days
Tyree Boykin: "We are fully prepared for the play-in series"
10 April 12:49
Basketball

Tyree Boykin: "We are fully prepared for the play-in series"

Ahead of the first game in the play-in round against Absheron, NTD basketball player Tyree Boykin shared his thoughts

WATCH: Luka Dončić scores 45 in emotional Dallas return, Lakers clinch playoff spot - VIDEO
10 April 09:45
Basketball

WATCH: Luka Dončić scores 45 in emotional Dallas return, Lakers clinch playoff spot - VIDEO

Dončić wipes away tears during tribute as crowd and Dirk Nowitzki give standing ovation
Sarhadchi player: "Easy wins are ahead for us"
9 April 17:49
Basketball

Sarhadchi player: "Easy wins are ahead for us"

Antonio Williams, a basketball player for Sarhadchi, shared his thoughts with the club's press service

Most read

Lautaro Martinez becomes Inter's all-time top scorer
9 April 09:21
Football

Lautaro Martinez becomes Inter's all-time top scorer

Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez has set a new club record in the UEFA Champions League
Europa League quarterfinals kick off: Lazio in away, Tottenham and Lyon host tough challenges
10 April 10:31
Football

Europa League quarterfinals kick off: Lazio in away, Tottenham and Lyon host tough challenges

Four exciting matches are set to take place in the first leg of the competition
Top 10 goalkeepers in the world - RANKING
9 April 14:35
Football

Top 10 goalkeepers in the world - RANKING

Gianluigi Donnarumma of PSG tops the list with an impressive performance rating
New Champions League record set by Arsenal
9 April 09:36
Football

New Champions League record set by Arsenal

Arsenal extended their unbeaten run in the UEFA Champions League to seven matches