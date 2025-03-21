NBA considers 11 cities for new European League

The NBA is evaluating 11 cities as potential hosts for teams in its proposed new European league.

Serbian outlet Meridian Sports has reported that Madrid, Barcelona, Munich, Berlin, Paris, London, Manchester, Milan, Rome, Istanbul, and Athens have been identified as the most suitable locations for the league, Idman.biz reports.

NBA executives plan to discuss the project further in an upcoming meeting, where FIBA Secretary General Andreas Zagklis is expected to participate. The creation of a new European league is set to be one of the key topics on the agenda.

Former basketball star Tony Parker, now the president of French club ASVEL Villeurbanne, commented on the situation:

"Either we reach an agreement, or the NBA will move forward with the project independently. We should focus on a merger or partnership."

Further developments are expected in the coming weeks.

