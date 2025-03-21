21 March 2025
EN

NBA considers 11 cities for new European League

Basketball
News
21 March 2025 10:55
17
NBA considers 11 cities for new European League

The NBA is evaluating 11 cities as potential hosts for teams in its proposed new European league.

Serbian outlet Meridian Sports has reported that Madrid, Barcelona, Munich, Berlin, Paris, London, Manchester, Milan, Rome, Istanbul, and Athens have been identified as the most suitable locations for the league, Idman.biz reports.

NBA executives plan to discuss the project further in an upcoming meeting, where FIBA Secretary General Andreas Zagklis is expected to participate. The creation of a new European league is set to be one of the key topics on the agenda.

Former basketball star Tony Parker, now the president of French club ASVEL Villeurbanne, commented on the situation:
"Either we reach an agreement, or the NBA will move forward with the project independently. We should focus on a merger or partnership."

Further developments are expected in the coming weeks.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Shaki head coach: "We're living a fairy tale"
19 March 17:49
Basketball

Shaki head coach: "We're living a fairy tale"

Bedri Meric, shared his thoughts with the club’s press service

Daviti Chivcivadze: "We had some problems with the counterattack"
16 March 16:51
Basketball

Daviti Chivcivadze: "We had some problems with the counterattack"

The expert assessed NTD as a difficult opponent
Tahir Bakhshiyev: "This led to the defeat"
16 March 16:30
Basketball

Tahir Bakhshiyev: "This led to the defeat"

The expert emphasized that although they started the match well, the ending did not turn out as they wanted
Former head coach of Azerbaijani national team won a cup in England
16 March 16:15
Basketball

Former head coach of Azerbaijani national team won a cup in England

Reading Rockets club, led by Samit Nuruzade, who once coached the Azerbaijani national basketball team, has won its next cup
Ganja head coach: “We are going through a very difficult period”
15 March 18:00
Basketball

Ganja head coach: “We are going through a very difficult period”

The head coach emphasized that the team acted in accordance with the instructions
Azerbaijani national team's opponents have been determined - CALENDAR
15 March 11:50
Basketball

Azerbaijani national team's opponents have been determined - CALENDAR

Both the men's and women's teams that will compete in Baku have been divided into 2 groups

Most read

Patrice Evra: "We all know that the World Cup was given to Messi"
20 March 14:48
World football

Patrice Evra: "We all know that the World Cup was given to Messi"

He mentioned that everything had already been decided before the World Cup in Qatar
PSG aim to make Lamine Yamal a record-breaker
19 March 09:26
Football

PSG aim to make Lamine Yamal a record-breaker

The 17-year-old winger is set to receive an offer with contract terms similar to those of Kylian Mbappé’s deal

First with Fernando Santos: Azerbaijan vs. Haiti
20 March 17:45
Azerbaijan football

First with Fernando Santos: Azerbaijan vs. Haiti

The Azerbaijan national team will play their next match on March 22
Manuel Neuer considering national team return?
19 March 11:05
Football

Manuel Neuer considering national team return?

The 38-year-old goalkeeper is expected to wear the national jersey again for the 2026 FIFA World Cup