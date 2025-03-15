15 March 2025
EN

Ganja head coach: “We are going through a very difficult period”

Basketball
News
15 March 2025 18:00
22
Ganja head coach: “We are going through a very difficult period”

"We tried to play using rotation”.

Ganja head coach Halil Atli told the club’s press service after the match against Ordu in the XVIII round of the Azerbaijan Basketball League, Idman.biz reports.

He commented on the match, which ended with his team’s 84:74 victory: “We are going through a very difficult period. We are playing consecutive games. There will be another important match for us in the coming days. Ordu is a dangerous opponent. We started the game well today”.

The head coach emphasized that the team acted in accordance with the instructions: “They performed the tasks we gave to the basketball players well on the court. In the later part of the match, the opponent also responded. But we were able to prevent the game from reaching the breaking point. As a result, we won. I would like to express my gratitude to our fans. They did not leave us without support again. Their support is very important for us. We want to finish the championship in the best possible way "We will score".

The western representative is the leader of the tournament table with 32 points after 18 rounds.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijani national team's opponents have been determined - CALENDAR
11:50
Basketball

Azerbaijani national team's opponents have been determined - CALENDAR

Both the men's and women's teams that will compete in Baku have been divided into 2 groups
Stephen Curry achieves historic milestone in the NBA
14 March 11:50
Basketball

Stephen Curry achieves historic milestone in the NBA

Golden State Warriors star and four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry has reached a rare achievement

Details of meeting between Emin Amrullayev and President of the Latvian Basketball Association
14 March 11:30
Basketball

Details of meeting between Emin Amrullayev and President of the Latvian Basketball Association

The details of the meeting between Emin Amrullayev and Raimonds Vejonis, during his visit to Baku, have been revealed

Guba head coach: "Our team made its statement"
13 March 17:31
Basketball

Guba head coach: "Our team made its statement"

Shahriyar Asgarov, the head coach of Guba, made a statement after his team's 95:84 victory

Andrew Louder: "Sumgayit treats me like one of its own"
13 March 14:57
Basketball

Andrew Louder: "Sumgayit treats me like one of its own"

Sumgayit basketball player Andrew Louder shared his thoughts in an interview with the club’s press service

Azerbaijan and Latvia discuss basketball experience exchange - PHOTO
13 March 09:46
Basketball

Azerbaijan and Latvia discuss basketball experience exchange - PHOTO

The meeting focused on the exchange of basketball experiences between the two countries and future collaboration plans

Most read

Europa League: Fenerbahce falls in penalty shootout - UPDATED - VIDEO
14 March 09:29
Football

Europa League: Fenerbahce falls in penalty shootout - UPDATED - VIDEO

Turkish side Fenerbahce faced Rangers in a dramatic Europa League Round of 16 clash
Champions League quarter-final matchups revealed
13 March 09:15
Football

Champions League quarter-final matchups revealed

The Champions League quarter-final draw has set up thrilling encounters for the next stage of the tournament

Messi strikes in stoppage time as Inter Miami advances to quarterfinals - VIDEO
14 March 10:04
Football

Messi strikes in stoppage time as Inter Miami advances to quarterfinals - VIDEO

Inter Miami secured their spot in the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinals with a convincing 2-0 victory

UEFA Conference League quarterfinal matchups confirmed
14 March 09:21
Football

UEFA Conference League quarterfinal matchups confirmed

The UEFA Conference League quarterfinal lineup is now set