Ganja head coach: “We are going through a very difficult period”

"We tried to play using rotation”.

Ganja head coach Halil Atli told the club’s press service after the match against Ordu in the XVIII round of the Azerbaijan Basketball League, Idman.biz reports.

He commented on the match, which ended with his team’s 84:74 victory: “We are going through a very difficult period. We are playing consecutive games. There will be another important match for us in the coming days. Ordu is a dangerous opponent. We started the game well today”.

The head coach emphasized that the team acted in accordance with the instructions: “They performed the tasks we gave to the basketball players well on the court. In the later part of the match, the opponent also responded. But we were able to prevent the game from reaching the breaking point. As a result, we won. I would like to express my gratitude to our fans. They did not leave us without support again. Their support is very important for us. We want to finish the championship in the best possible way "We will score".

The western representative is the leader of the tournament table with 32 points after 18 rounds.

Idman.biz