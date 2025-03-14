14 March 2025
Details of meeting between Emin Amrullayev and President of the Latvian Basketball Association

14 March 2025 11:30
The details of the meeting between Emin Amrullayev, President of the Azerbaijan Basketball Federation (ABF), and Raimonds Vejonis, President of the Latvian Basketball Association, during his visit to Baku, have been revealed.

This information was shared with Report by ABF Vice-President Farrukh Mahmudov, who also participated in the meeting, Idman.biz reports.

He stated that a wide range of topics were discussed: "Mr. Vejonis's perspective on basketball is very interesting. He talked to us about the rapidly evolving dynamics of modern basketball and highly praised the development of a well-organized championship in our country in a short period of time. In short, our meeting with Mr. Vejonis went very well. As a federation, one of our main goals is to develop and elevate children's basketball to a certain level. During the meeting, one of the main topics was organizing mutual experience exchange between the basketball sectors of our two countries."

Mahmudov also mentioned that 3x3 basketball is one of the most popular sports in Azerbaijan: "For us, raising this form of basketball to a higher level is extremely important. We are working in this direction as well. As you know, Latvia has strong national teams in both classical and 3x3 basketball, and the 3x3 basketball training camps that will be held in Latvia could provide excellent experience for us."

