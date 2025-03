The Ordu men's basketball team has signed a new player.

Idman.biz reports that the club has added Jervon Pressley to their roster.

Pressley, a 33-year-old basketball player from the United States, stands 2.03 meters tall. He has previously played for several clubs in both America and Europe.

Currently, Ordu is in 3rd place in Group B of the Azerbaijan Basketball League.

