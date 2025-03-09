9 March 2025
Evren Alkaya: “We lost the match due to simple mistakes”

Basketball
News
9 March 2025 12:40
“What makes us sad is that we did not win the game in which we prepared so seriously and the opponent made many mistakes.”

Evren Alkaya, the head coach of the Sarhadchi basketball club, said this in his statement after the game they played with Absheron (77:75), Idman.biz reports.

The expert said that the defensive motivation in the game should be the same from the beginning to the end: “If you cannot get offensive rebounds, if we do not commit early fouls, we cannot be favorites in Group A of the league. We need to play at the same level all the time. We were well prepared for this match, but unfortunately, we made a lot of mistakes in defense. We lost the match due to simple mistakes.”

The head coach emphasized the importance of learning from mistakes: “We are sad, but life goes on. I hope we will finish the league in a good way. We know that it doesn't matter where we are in the group, we will play the playoffs. We didn't want to lose so many . We have to learn from our mistakes. We have to be motivated for our next cup game."

