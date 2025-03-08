8 March 2025
Rimas Kurtinaitis: “We won a deserved victory”

Basketball
News
8 March 2025 17:40
24
“The main issue for us right now is Ender’s condition.”

Rimas Kurtinaitis, the head coach of the Sabah men’s basketball club, said this, Idman.biz reports.

Lithuanian specialist Ender Poladkhanli, who expressed his thoughts on the match against Neftchi in the 17th round of the Azerbaijan Basketball League, did not hide his disappointment over Poladkhanli’s injury: “He suffered a very serious injury. Considering that we have cup games ahead of us, it is a very serious loss. I wish him a speedy recovery.”

The head coach also noted that they won a deserved victory in the match: “As for the match, we were in control of the game. I think we won a deserved victory. I especially liked our defense. We played with restraint. It was a great game. In short, I was satisfied with the team’s performance.”

Sabah won a 105:77 victory over Neftchi.

Idman.biz

