8 March 2025
EN

Ganja's new signing: "My goals align with the club's aspirations"

Basketball
News
7 March 2025 18:11
25
"I received a very warm welcome in Ganja. They showed great hospitality, and I was pleased with the reception," said Malek Davis, the new basketball player for Ganja, in an interview with the club's press service.

Idman.biz reports that the team's latest addition shared that he was very satisfied with the treatment he received from the moment he arrived: "Before coming here, I had a phone conversation with the head coach. Our first discussion went very well. He spoke about the team's current situation and shared his expectations from me. This played a decisive role in my move to Ganja."

Malek also discussed the goals set for the team: "We are ambitious, and we approach every game aiming for victory. My personal goals are aligned with the club’s objectives. Our goal is to succeed."

The American basketball player expressed that he had some knowledge about the Azerbaijani championship: "I have fellow countrymen playing here. Before coming to your country, I had asked players I had friendly relationships with about the league’s level. As mentioned, it’s a strong competition. There is rivalry, and the intensity is high. I witnessed this firsthand in my first match."

Idman.biz

