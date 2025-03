Lankaran basketball club has made a new transfer.

The southern representative has strengthened its squad with American basketball player Terry Collins, Idman.biz reports.

26-year-old, who is 191 cm tall, played in the defender position. His last club was Gurjaani Delta, which played in the Georgian Super League.

The outsider, who previously parted ways with Michael Rogers and Andre Balla, has added Vladislav Frolov to its squad.

