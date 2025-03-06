6 March 2025
Serbian club fined for displaying Russian flags and playing patriotic songs

Basketball
News
6 March 2025 17:02
23
Serbian basketball club Crvena Zvezda has been fined €10,000 for actions by its fans during a EuroLeague match against Lithuanian team Žalgiris.

Crvena Zvezda supporters sang the Russian song Katyusha and waved Russian flags, seemingly aiming to provoke their opponents. Despite the hostile atmosphere, Žalgiris secured an 86-80 victory in Belgrade, Idman.biz reports.

The EuroLeague disciplined the Serbian club for the incident, emphasizing its stance against politically charged gestures in sports.

Idman.biz

