LeBron James becomes first NBA player to reach 50,000 career points - VIDEO

LeBron James has made history yet again, becoming the first player in NBA history to surpass 50,000 combined regular season and postseason points.

Idman.biz, citing ESPN, reports that the milestone came in the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the New Orleans Pelicans, where James, needing just one point, hit a three-pointer off a Luka Dončić assist, igniting the home crowd.

This shot brought his career totals to 41,840 regular season points and 8,162 playoff points.

At 40 years old, James continues to redefine longevity in the NBA. Just last year, he became the league’s first 40,000-point scorer in regular-season history. He also remains the all-time leading scorer, having shattered Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s 38,387-point record in 2023.

For comparison, Abdul-Jabbar sits second on the all-time list with 44,149 combined points, followed by Karl Malone (41,689). Among active players, Kevin Durant is the closest, but still nearly 15,000 points behind James with 35,191.

Idman.biz