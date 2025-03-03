Sarhadchi to face Sabah with key absences

"After a tough game against NTD, we immediately started preparing for the match against Sabah."

Idman.biz reports that Sarhadchi basketball club’s head coach, Evren Alkaya, shared insights with the club’s press service about their preparations for the 16th round of the Azerbaijan Basketball League.

“Our players had just one day of rest before resuming training. We know that Sabah is a very strong team with a skilled coach who brings out the best in them on the court. Their recent signings have made them even stronger. We have analyzed their strengths and weaknesses and prepared accordingly. We will do our best to secure the win,” said Alkaya.

However, injuries may pose a challenge for Sarhadchi. The head coach revealed that several key players are struggling with health issues.

“Milenko Veliković is dealing with back pain and will likely miss the game. Antonio Williams has a high fever, and we are waiting for updates from our medical team. Marlon Taylor has also sustained a right wrist injury and is still undergoing treatment. Unfortunately, we will be without three important players. I hope the rest of our squad can step up and help us win,” Alkaya added.

The Sarhadchi vs. Sabah game is set to tip off today at 19:00.

Idman.biz