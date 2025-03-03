3 March 2025
EN

Sarhadchi to face Sabah with key absences

Basketball
News
3 March 2025 18:06
3
Sarhadchi to face Sabah with key absences

"After a tough game against NTD, we immediately started preparing for the match against Sabah."

Idman.biz reports that Sarhadchi basketball club’s head coach, Evren Alkaya, shared insights with the club’s press service about their preparations for the 16th round of the Azerbaijan Basketball League.

“Our players had just one day of rest before resuming training. We know that Sabah is a very strong team with a skilled coach who brings out the best in them on the court. Their recent signings have made them even stronger. We have analyzed their strengths and weaknesses and prepared accordingly. We will do our best to secure the win,” said Alkaya.

However, injuries may pose a challenge for Sarhadchi. The head coach revealed that several key players are struggling with health issues.

“Milenko Veliković is dealing with back pain and will likely miss the game. Antonio Williams has a high fever, and we are waiting for updates from our medical team. Marlon Taylor has also sustained a right wrist injury and is still undergoing treatment. Unfortunately, we will be without three important players. I hope the rest of our squad can step up and help us win,” Alkaya added.

The Sarhadchi vs. Sabah game is set to tip off today at 19:00.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Sadig Sadigov: "The team's results show that we have taken the right step"
2 March 16:15
Basketball

Sadig Sadigov: "The team's results show that we have taken the right step"

Head of the Neftchi Sports Club also spoke about the goal set for the team
Jared Bynum: “I’m trying to prove myself in Azerbaijan”
1 March 16:35
Basketball

Jared Bynum: “I’m trying to prove myself in Azerbaijan”

He commented on the match in which they won over NTD in the 15th round of the Azerbaijan Basketball League

Climbing ranks despite defeats – FIBA Rankings Update
28 February 17:44
Basketball

Climbing ranks despite defeats – FIBA Rankings Update

The latest FIBA rankings for men’s national basketball teams have been released
Evren Alkaya revamps system at Sarhadchi
28 February 16:18
Basketball

Evren Alkaya revamps system at Sarhadchi

Alkaya emphasized that they used the break in the Azerbaijan Basketball League to the fulles
Sarhadchi signs two new transfers
28 February 11:39
Basketball

Sarhadchi signs two new transfers

The club has signed Jared Bynum from the USA and Joseph Allen

New American signing for Nakhchivan BK
27 February 16:45
Basketball

New American signing for Nakhchivan BK

Nakhchivan basketball club has bolstered its roster with a new addition

Most read

Chelsea sign 17-year-old defender
1 March 17:07
Football

Chelsea sign 17-year-old defender

Denner will join Chelsea in the summer of 2026
Record from Neftchi, anniversary from Qarabag
1 March 14:10
Football

Record from Neftchi, anniversary from Qarabag

It is an absolute record in the history of the tournament. Whites-black will also be one step away from the final for the 4th time in a row
Top scorers of 2025 - LIST
1 March 11:59
Football

Top scorers of 2025 - LIST

The footballers who scored the most goals in international matches in 2025 have been announced
Sadig Sadigov: “If we can do this, next year will be different”
1 March 15:10
Football

Sadig Sadigov: “If we can do this, next year will be different”

He also spoke about the goal set for the representative of the settlement for the current season