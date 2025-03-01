1 March 2025
Jared Bynum: “I’m trying to prove myself in Azerbaijan”

Basketball
News
1 March 2025 16:35
Jared Bynum: “I’m trying to prove myself in Azerbaijan”

“The match went well.”

It was stated by Sarhadchi basketball player Jared Bynum in a statement to the club’s press service, Idman.biz reports.

He commented on the match in which they won over NTD in the 15th round of the Azerbaijan Basketball League: “Development is essential to continue winning. We will be stronger. We came back from 10 points behind and had to win. We did it. Overall, it’s a confident victory. The opponent is also a good team.”

The new American transfer of Sarhadchi touched on his adaptation to the team: “I’m trying to prove myself, show what I can do and learn what they can do. After getting used to the league and the style, I want to continue playing better games.”

Sarhadchi won over NTD with a score of 84:83.

