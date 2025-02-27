27 February 2025
Shahriyar Asgarov: "We will achieve the result we want"

Basketball
News
27 February 2025 12:17
Shahriyar Asgarov: "We will achieve the result we want"

“Our goal is to win.”

Idman.biz reports that This statement was made by Shahriyar Asgarov, head coach of the Guba basketball team, as he discussed today's match against Ordu in the 15th round of the Azerbaijan Championship.

Asgarov mentioned that his team is fully prepared for the game: “Our training sessions are going well, and the team's condition is not bad. All of our players are healthy, although Devonte Kraven has a minor injury. However, I believe he will be fully fit by game time. We want to win against Ordu and make our fans happy. I am confident that we will achieve the result we desire.”

The Ordu vs Guba match will kick off at 19:00 today.

