FIBA confirms 3x3 Women's Series 2025 stops

The schedule for the 2025 season of the Women’s 3x3 Basketball Series has been announced.

Azerbaijan will host three stages of the tournament, Idman.biz reports.

Chengdu, China – May 2-3

Amsterdam, Netherlands – May 16-17

Marseille, France – May 23-24

Baku, Azerbaijan – May 26-27

Vienna, Austria – June 12-14

Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia – June 18-19

Jakarta, Indonesia – July 24-25

Sumgait, Azerbaijan – July 26-27

Edmonton, Canada – August 1-2

Lanzarote, Spain – August 9-10

Guba (Previously in Gabala), Azerbaijan – August 23-24

Debrecen, Hungary – August 29-30

Women's Series final is scheduled for September.

