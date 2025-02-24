24 February 2025
EN

Ganja volleyball player aims for positivity

Basketball
News
24 February 2025 14:34
16
Ganja volleyball player aims for positivity

"It is very difficult to compete against a team with strong defense."

Ganja volleyball player Marina Tushova shared these thoughts in an interview with Idman.biz.

As the team captain, she reflected on their 12th-round High League match against National Aviation Academy, where they suffered a 3-1 defeat. Despite the loss, she highlighted their fighting spirit in every set: "Just like in previous matches, our opponents showed solid defense today. Unfortunately, our blocking was ineffective. Other than that, the game was quite balanced. However, we lacked aggression in attack. Sadly, we couldn’t show our character on the court and prove that we deserved the win. It is always difficult for us to play against National Aviation Academy. Before this, we fought well against Azeryol and secured a well-earned victory. The losses to Absheron were also tough for us. As a result, we have often approached our matches against National Aviation Academy with low morale. Our main goals are to stay positive, work hard, and fight until the end."

Currently, Ganja holds the 4th place in the standings with 17 points from 12 matches.

Aytaj Sahed
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Irish basketball player: "We didn’t give Azerbaijan’s defenders a chance"
18:11
Basketball

Irish basketball player: "We didn’t give Azerbaijan’s defenders a chance"

Irish national team player Neal Quinn shared his thoughts on their match against Azerbaijan
Tahir Bakhshiyev: "Experience will help in future competitions"
13:28
Basketball

Tahir Bakhshiyev: "Experience will help in future competitions"

The coach shared his thoughts on the match
Two Azerbaijani basketball players in the Top-10
11:30
Basketball

Two Azerbaijani basketball players in the Top-10

The first qualifying round of the FIBA World Cup 2027 in the European zone has concluded

Irish basketball player: "We faced difficulties traveling to Azerbaijan due to weather conditions"
23 February 09:38
Basketball

Irish basketball player: "We faced difficulties traveling to Azerbaijan due to weather conditions"

Irish national team player Neal Quinn shared his thoughts with Idman.biz
Referees for Azerbaijan-Ireland match announced
22 February 18:08
Basketball

Referees for Azerbaijan-Ireland match announced

The match, which will be held tomorrow at Baku Sports Palace, will start at 17:00
Irish national team awaits Azerbaijani basketball players in Baku
22 February 13:16
Basketball

Irish national team awaits Azerbaijani basketball players in Baku

Azerbaijan national team will meet Ireland on February 23

Most read

Team's top scorer caused a dispute over a penalty - VIDEO
22 February 12:01
Football

Team's top scorer caused a dispute over a penalty - VIDEO

The players of Udinese argued over who would take the penalty
Istanbul derby: Galatasaray vs. Fenerbahce
11:00
Football

Istanbul derby: Galatasaray vs. Fenerbahce

Today's Istanbul derby will feature a crucial clash between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce

Zira - Kapaz match rescheduled again
14:41
Football

Zira - Kapaz match rescheduled again

The Misli Premier League Round 24 fixture between Zira and Kapaz has been rescheduled once again

If the match is held, it will not be broadcast on television
23 February 14:03
Football

If the match is held, it will not be broadcast on television

Shamakhi - Turan Tovuz match will not be broadcast