Ganja volleyball player aims for positivity

"It is very difficult to compete against a team with strong defense."

Ganja volleyball player Marina Tushova shared these thoughts in an interview with Idman.biz.

As the team captain, she reflected on their 12th-round High League match against National Aviation Academy, where they suffered a 3-1 defeat. Despite the loss, she highlighted their fighting spirit in every set: "Just like in previous matches, our opponents showed solid defense today. Unfortunately, our blocking was ineffective. Other than that, the game was quite balanced. However, we lacked aggression in attack. Sadly, we couldn’t show our character on the court and prove that we deserved the win. It is always difficult for us to play against National Aviation Academy. Before this, we fought well against Azeryol and secured a well-earned victory. The losses to Absheron were also tough for us. As a result, we have often approached our matches against National Aviation Academy with low morale. Our main goals are to stay positive, work hard, and fight until the end."

Currently, Ganja holds the 4th place in the standings with 17 points from 12 matches.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz