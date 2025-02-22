Referees for Azerbaijan-Ireland match announced

The appointments for the match between Azerbaijani and Irish national men's basketball teams have been announced.

The match of the final round of the 1st qualifying round for the European zone of World Cup-2027 will be officiated by referees from three different countries, Idman.biz reports.

Zdravko Rutesic (Montenegro), Duhan Koyici (Turkiye) and Nemanja Vlahovic (Serbia) have been appointed to the match. Mehmet Keseratar (Turkiye) will be the technical representative of the match.

The match, which will be held tomorrow at Baku Sports Palace, will start at 17:00.

