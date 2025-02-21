21 February 2025
Azerbaijan national team stranded in Pristina due to weather conditions

Basketball
News
21 February 2025 15:55
The Azerbaijan men's basketball team is facing travel disruptions as their return from Pristina to Baku has been delayed due to adverse weather conditions.

Speaking to Idman.biz, team captain Amil Hamzayev confirmed that their flight was canceled following their FIBA World Cup 2027 qualifier against Kosovo.

“We were supposed to return via the Pristina–Istanbul–Baku route. However, due to bad weather in Turkiye, Turkish Airlines canceled the flights. We are now heading to Belgrade, from where we will fly to Ankara and then to Baku. We expect to arrive in the capital around 17:00–18:00 tomorrow. Tonight, we will stay in Ankara. Everything is fine for now.”

The travel disruption has also affected the team's preparation for their upcoming match against Ireland on February 23, as their scheduled training session for tomorrow is likely to be canceled.

Aytaj Sahed
Idman.biz

