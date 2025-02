Guba has strengthened its roster by signing Turkish basketball player Tunahan Aslantas, Idman.biz reports.

The 2003-born player will represent the club until the end of the season. He has already joined the team’s camp under the leadership of head coach Shahriyar Asgarov, Idman.biz reports.

Aslantas’s career includes stints with Samsun İlkadım, Bossan, Khirdalan, and Sarhedchi clubs.

