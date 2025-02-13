Isaiah Pope: “I believe we will secure a playoff spot”

“I believe we have shown character in all our recent games as a team,” said Isaiah Pope, the American basketball player of Ordu, in a statement to the club’s press service.

Idman.biz reports that Pope expressed confidence in his team’s pursuit of the top position in Group B:

“We secured crucial wins in several matches, but we also suffered losses in games where we needed victories. I believe we have now developed good team chemistry. Everyone in the squad is in high spirits, and this positive atmosphere will benefit us greatly as we approach the end of the season. Our current position in Group B is solid, and I am confident that we will finish first and secure a spot in the playoffs.”

After 14 rounds, Ordu holds second place in the Azerbaijan Basketball League standings with 24 points.

