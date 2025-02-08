Lankaran head coach: "The opponent took advantage of our mistakes"

"We could have won and did everything for it."

It was said by the head coach of the Lankaran basketball club Georgy Kondrusevich after the match against Ordu in the XIV round of the Azerbaijan Basketball League, Idman.biz reports.

Belarusian specialist explained the reason for their defeat: "The team tried to fulfill the tasks until the end and we had the last attack. But there is no way out. Unfortunately, we could not win today. This game was better than our last matches."

He emphasized that the absence of head coach Michael Rogers had a negative impact on the team: "That's why our rotation opportunities in defense were decreasing. We witnessed this in the 3rd period. The opposing team took advantage of our mistakes. It was very nice to feel the support of our fans in the hall. I am grateful to them for being with us until the end. I hope that we will increase the quality of our game and attract more fans to the stands."

Lankaran lost to Ordu with a score of 97:98.

Idman.biz