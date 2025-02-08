8 February 2025
EN

Ordu head coach: "They were inclined to put on a show"

Basketball
News
8 February 2025 17:30
24
Ordu head coach: "They were inclined to put on a show"

"It was a very difficult match for us."

Alberto Blanco, head coach of the Ordu basketball club, said this after the match with Lankaran in the XIV round of the Azerbaijan Basketball League, Idman.biz reports.

He said that the match was evenly matched in the first two periods: "During the break, I gave my players certain instructions to be neat and careful. Despite this, they were more inclined to put on a show. It will be difficult to win if we cannot defend well and build a smart attack. It is true that we managed to win, but this was achieved as a result of a difficult struggle. A break awaits us ahead. This match should be a lesson for us."

The specialist emphasized that his team needs to work on some shortcomings: "In any case, we are fighting for leadership in Group B. If the goal is leadership, we must win all the upcoming games! By the way, I can say good things about the Lankaran team. They fought well.”

Ordu defeated Lankaran with a score of 98:97.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Lankaran head coach: "The opponent took advantage of our mistakes"
17:50
Basketball

Lankaran head coach: "The opponent took advantage of our mistakes"

Georgy Kondrusevich emphasized that the absence of head coach Michael Rogers had a negative impact on the team
Azerbaijan women's national team sets a unique record - ANALYSIS
7 February 16:17
Basketball

Azerbaijan women's national team sets a unique record - ANALYSIS

The Azerbaijan women’s national basketball team played its latest match in the EuroBasket 2025 qualifiers
Azerbaijan women's basketball team faces final away test in Euro 2025 Qualifiers
6 February 11:59
Basketball

Azerbaijan women's basketball team faces final away test in Euro 2025 Qualifiers

National team to play against Belgium in crucial match

Jimmy Nichols joins Azerbaijani club
5 February 18:48
Basketball

Jimmy Nichols joins Azerbaijani club

Sarhadchi has added a new basketball player to their roster
Sarhadchi to play without head coach against Neftchi
5 February 18:11
Basketball

Sarhadchi to play without head coach against Neftchi

Evren Alkaya discusses the upcoming game and team preparations ahead of key match
Azerbaijan women's basketball team heads to Belgium
5 February 16:14
Basketball

Azerbaijan women's basketball team heads to Belgium

Final away match in Euro-2025 qualifiers ahead

Most read

Vusal Isgandarli opens scoring for Boluspor against Galatasaray - VIDEO
6 February 18:01
Football

Vusal Isgandarli opens scoring for Boluspor against Galatasaray - VIDEO

Former Azerbaijan national team striker finds the net in Turkish Cup clash

Neymar plays his first game for Santos after 12 years - VIDEO
6 February 12:44
Football

Neymar plays his first game for Santos after 12 years - VIDEO

The Brazilian star returns to his roots
Marcelo retires from professional football
6 February 16:49
Football

Marcelo retires from professional football

The 36-year-old Brazilian made the announcement on social media, confirming the end of his career
New changes in European competitions: Extra time abolition under discussion
6 February 18:13
Football

New changes in European competitions: Extra time abolition under discussion

UEFA considers removal of extra time in club tournaments, possible impact on Champions League