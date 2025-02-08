Ordu head coach: "They were inclined to put on a show"

"It was a very difficult match for us."

Alberto Blanco, head coach of the Ordu basketball club, said this after the match with Lankaran in the XIV round of the Azerbaijan Basketball League, Idman.biz reports.

He said that the match was evenly matched in the first two periods: "During the break, I gave my players certain instructions to be neat and careful. Despite this, they were more inclined to put on a show. It will be difficult to win if we cannot defend well and build a smart attack. It is true that we managed to win, but this was achieved as a result of a difficult struggle. A break awaits us ahead. This match should be a lesson for us."

The specialist emphasized that his team needs to work on some shortcomings: "In any case, we are fighting for leadership in Group B. If the goal is leadership, we must win all the upcoming games! By the way, I can say good things about the Lankaran team. They fought well.”

Ordu defeated Lankaran with a score of 98:97.

Idman.biz