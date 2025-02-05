5 February 2025
Sarhadchi to play without head coach against Neftchi

5 February 2025 18:11
16
The head coach of Sarhadchi, Evren Alkaya, shared his thoughts ahead of the team’s game against "Neftchi in the 14th round of the Azerbaijan Basketball League.

Alkaya stated, "We have prepared well for the game against Neftchi. We’ve lost two games, and the opponent has lost three, but I believe we played well. In the last match against Nakhchivan, even though Milenko Velikovic was injured, we performed confidently. We’ve prepared for their playing style, and I am certain that tomorrow, we will see a determined Sarhadchi team on the court. Unfortunately, Kris Martin is injured, and we won’t be able to rely on him much, but we will benefit from our new player, Jimmy Nichols. I am confident we can deliver a strong performance and try to end our losing streak. Unfortunately, due to being in the national team camp, I will not be able to participate in the match, but my assistant, Murat Oney, will be in charge. We really need a victory in this game.”

The match between Neftchi and Sarhadchi will start on February 6 at 19:00.

