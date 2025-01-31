Smith makes confident statement ahead of Neftchi match

Ahead of NTD's upcoming match against Neftchi, basketball player Jalen Smith shared his thoughts on the team's preparation for the game.

Idman.biz reports that in a statement to the club’s press service, Smith said, "Preparation for the Neftchi game is going well, at a high level." He explained that the team’s training sessions have been highly competitive, with players pushing each other hard. “We’re hungry for victory, and our spirit is more competitive. It would be great to win both in the league and the cup. We feel it will be a consistent trend. We just need to stay focused on our long-term goals.”

Smith emphasized that the main goal is to win the championship: “We’ve become stronger thanks to the experienced basketball players who joined the team in January. They adapted quickly, but we still haven't shown our best game. At this stage of the championship, we’re improving with every game. However, from the very beginning, we’ve been striving for the championship. The league start was tough, but I’m confident we’ll finish on a high note. I think the league is more competitive compared to last year. Teams have strengthened.”

The NTD vs. Neftchi game is scheduled for February 1.

Idman.biz