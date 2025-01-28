Lankaran coach's dream: First home victory

The head coach of Lankaran basketball club Georgiy Kondrusevich expressed his desire for the team’s first home victory after their match against NTD in the 1/8 finals of the Azerbaijan Cup.

Idman.biz reports that the Belarusian coach shared his thoughts on their elimination from the tournament, saying, "We witnessed a very interesting match. Our team tried to showcase its play, and at certain points, we succeeded. The opponent's player, Akbar Mammadov, performed exceptionally well, especially in the 4th quarter, which prevented us from executing our game. We hope that the first home victory will come soon."

The match ended with a 73-87 defeat for Lankaran.

