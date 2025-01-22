22 January 2025
EN

Sarhadchi coach comments on defeat

Basketball
News
22 January 2025 10:33
36
Sarhadchi basketball team's head coach, Turkish specialist Evren Alkaya, commented on their loss to Absheron in the Azerbaijan Championship with a score of 79:86.

Idman.biz reports that Alkaya explained the reasons for the defeat: "We had several chances to win the match. However, simple mistakes and wrong offensive choices prevented us from earning points. The opponent took full advantage of our errors. We will take necessary actions and try to perform as well as we did in our previous games."

As a result of this defeat, Sarhadchi has dropped to the 3rd place in the standings, giving up that position to Absheron.

