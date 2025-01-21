21 January 2025
"We want to write a new chapter in history" - Interview with Azerbaijan's Basketball star

Dina Ulyanova, a member of Azerbaijan's women's basketball team, shared her thoughts in an exclusive interview with AZERTAC.

- How do you evaluate last year for Azerbaijani women's basketball?

- Last year was very successful and filled with emotions. As a team, we fought well. For me, 2024 was incredible.

- What was your most memorable moment in 2024?

- Two moments in the 3x3 basketball format stand out. First, defeating Poland in the decisive stage of the Hong Kong tournament and qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympics was unforgettable. It was the culmination of all the hard work in my career. Second, sitting in the stands in Paris, watching our opponents, realizing our final results depended on their strength, was a unique experience.

- What are the current shortcomings in Azerbaijani women's basketball?

- The main gap lies in youth development. Most young players are under 16. The absence of a women's league significantly hinders progress. Unlike men’s basketball, where championships and a strong player base exist, women’s basketball still faces challenges. However, the Azerbaijan Basketball Federation is working hard to improve, and we’re seeing slow but steady progress.

- Is it essential to have foreign players in the national team?

- At this stage, foreign players are crucial. Without them, we wouldn’t have achieved much, including Olympic qualification. Our local players learn from these experienced professionals. Nationalization happens worldwide. Hopefully, in the future, Azerbaijani athletes will succeed internationally without relying on legionnaires.

- With Paris 2024 qualification, you’ve made history. Can the team qualify for Los Angeles 2028 with younger players?

- Success isn’t about one player; it’s a collective effort. I’m confident Azerbaijan can qualify for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, but much depends on FIBA’s conditions. Increasing the number of participating teams would help. The 3x3 format is growing globally, and many countries excel in it. As for us, the history we’ve written will never be forgotten, but we aim to write a new chapter by qualifying for the next Olympics.

- How much longer do you plan to play basketball?

- (Laughs) That’s like asking a woman her age. I’ll play as long as I can.

Idman.biz

Tags:

