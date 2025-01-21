Draw for the Azerbaijan Cup was made - PHOTO

The draw for the Azerbaijan Basketball Cup has been made.

12 teams from the Azerbaijan Basketball League will compete in the tournament, Idman.biz reports.

After the first two rounds of the championship, the 4th-6th teams in group A and the 2nd-6th teams in group B will compete in the 1/8 final stage. Ganja - Ordu, Sumgait - Neftchi, Lankaran - NTD and Absheron - Guba will meet in the stage to be held on January 28-29.

1/4 final matches will be held on March 12-13. Nakhchivan, Sabah, Sarhadchi and Sheki will start the fight directly from this round.

The tournament will be concluded on March 16.

Idman.biz