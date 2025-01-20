Tatyana Deniskina ends national team career at 39

Tatyana Deniskina, a key member of Azerbaijan’s national basketball team, has officially announced her retirement from the national team in the 5x5 format.

The 39-year-old player confirmed the decision stating she will no longer compete in the 5x5 category, Idman.biz reports.

However, Deniskina has not completely stepped away from basketball and continues training with Azerbaijan’s 3x3 national team.

Having represented the national team since 2009, Deniskina’s contributions to the sport in Azerbaijan have been significant.

Idman.biz.