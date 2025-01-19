19 January 2025
EN

Halil Atli: "We fought well"

Basketball
News
19 January 2025 17:52
15
"We fought well in the 2nd and 3rd periods of the match."

The head coach of Ganja Halil Atli expressed his opinion to the press service of the club after the match with Lankaran, Idman.biz reports.

The specialist said that they played in rotation: "I congratulate our opponent for the game. This match cannot be an indicator for us. It was the first meeting of the penultimate round. There are 9 more games ahead. We will do our best to eliminate the shortcomings and continue the fight in the best way."

Idman.biz

