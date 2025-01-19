Halil Atli: "We fought well"

"We fought well in the 2nd and 3rd periods of the match."

The head coach of Ganja Halil Atli expressed his opinion to the press service of the club after the match with Lankaran, Idman.biz reports.

The specialist said that they played in rotation: "I congratulate our opponent for the game. This match cannot be an indicator for us. It was the first meeting of the penultimate round. There are 9 more games ahead. We will do our best to eliminate the shortcomings and continue the fight in the best way."

