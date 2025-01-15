15 January 2025
Ganja coach explains defeat to Sheki

Basketball
News
15 January 2025 18:43
Ganja coach explains defeat to Sheki

“We played without rhythm.”

This was the assessment of Halil Atli, head coach of the Ganja basketball team, following their 66-72 loss to Shaki in a rescheduled match from the IX round of the Azerbaijan Basketball League.

Idman.biz reports that the Turkish coach acknowledged that their poor performance was the key factor behind the defeat:
“I congratulate our opponent. Looking at the score, we managed to hold Shaki, a team that typically averages 100 points, to just 72. However, we scored only 66 points ourselves. We missed 16 free throws and performed significantly below our usual standards in three-point shooting. These were critical in our loss. Additionally, losing one of our players during the match due to a penalty affected our rhythm.
Next, we face Lankaran away. We need to address our shortcomings and prepare better. We're heading to Lankaran determined to win.”

Group B Standings
Ganja currently holds 17 points after 10 games, trailing the group leader Shaki by just one point.

