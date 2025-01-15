15 January 2025
Nakhchivan BC parts ways with Mehdi Shabani

Nakhchivan Basketball Club has parted ways with player Mehdi Shabani.

According to a statement from the club’s press service, the contract with the player has been terminated by mutual agreement.

